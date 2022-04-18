Seer 1, UPND’s own Prophet, exposes the most corrupt persons ( alleged) in the New Dawn Government;
1. Bradford Machila-State House Principal Private Secretary.
2. Stanley Kakubo-Minister of Foreign Affairs.
3. Elisha Matambo- Copperbelt Minister.
4. Paul Kabuswe-Minister of Mines and National Development.
He also claimed Felix Mutati, Minister of Science and Technology is using government resources to organize his party.
Meanwhile, Seer 1 says he will resign from the Nigerian Intelligence Service to fight the corrupt in Hichilema’s government