VISIT BADLY HIT CB TOWNS, CLERGY APPEALS TO HH

…. You will understand the level of suffering for the people on the Copperbelt due to non functional of KCM, Mopani mines

Kitwe… Saturday July 1, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

A Copperbelt based clergyman has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to consider visiting towns on the Copperbelt that have been badly hit due to reduced production levels at Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines.

Pastor Charles Chileshya of Christ my Life Ministries, says as the Head of State will be in Ndola to officially open the Trade Fair, it is important that he takes time to visit towns such as Kitwe, Chingola, Chililabombwe and Mufulira to see how the people are suffering as a result of the challenges at the two mining firms.

Pastor Chileshya says when people speak, they exactly know what is on the ground saying people on the Province are suffering hence the need for the President to unlock the two mines.

“Your Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema welcome to the Copperbelt Province, as you come to grace this year’s trade fair. Your Excellency, we want to take advantage as the people of the Copperbelt to thank you so very much for your efforts, your concerted efforts in helping Zambia this time around reach the debt restructuring goal with our creditors. We pray that God will give u Grace, God will give you wisdom and will protect you. We however, want to make an appeal to you, as you visit the Copperbelt, may you kindly visit these areas like Kitwe, Chilililabombwe, Chingola and Mufulira that have been hardly and badly hit with this besetting problem of the locked Mines which is Mopani and KCM,” he said.

“Your Excellency, you will now appreciate our cries and our concerns. People on the Copperbelt are suffering due to the non operational of these two Mines. Can you kindly Mr. President unlock KCM and Mopani mines. Hear our cries on the Copperbelt and unlock Mopani and KCM.”

He said it is important that the President this time around unlocks the two mining giants to easy the burdens of the people on the Copperbelt Province.