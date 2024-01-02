Voice actor for Coco on Disney Ana Ofelia Murguía passes away at age 90

Ana Ofelia Murguía, the Mexican actress who played great-grandmother Mama Coco in the Oscar-winning Disney Pixar animated film Coco, has died at the age of 90.

She stars in the film about a Mexican boy who travels through the land of the dead, uncovering family secrets while trying to become a musician.

The film highlights the Day of the Dead and celebrates Mexican culture. One of Coco’s most memorable moments is the scene where Mama Coco and her great-grandson Miguel sing Remember Me together.

He sings, “Because even though I’m far away, I still hold you in my heart” and she sings with him, “Until you’re in my arms again. Please remember Me.

” The film is set during the Day of the Dead festival held annually in South American countries, including Mexico, celebrating the cycle of life and death.

Large parades are held and people often paint their faces to resemble skulls to commemorate friends and family who have passed away and passed on to afterlife. Movie Talk About the success of the movie Coco The National Institute of Fine Arts stated: “We are deeply saddened by the sensitive passing of leading actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who was a member of the stable troupe of the National Theater Company of Mexico and Her artistic career is very important for Mexican performing arts.

” Art and Literature are added. Born in Mexico in 1933, Murguía won the Golden Ariel Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, in a ceremony honoring the best of the Mexican film industry.

She shared the award, for her career spanning more than 40 years in theatre, film and television, with director and writer Jorge Fons.

She also won Best Supporting Actress at the Ariel Awards in 1979, 1986 and 1996 for films including 1994’s La Reina de la Noche (Queen of the Night), about a performance artist vaudevillian returned to his career in Mexico after leaving Berlin following a troubled trip with the Nazis.

Celebrating Coco’s 2018 double Oscar wins for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, one of the film’s producers, Lee Unkrich, said his biggest thanks go to Mexico and that the film could not exist without its “incredibly beautiful culture and traditions.”

“With Coco, we tried to take a step toward a world where all children can grow up seeing movie characters who look, talk and live like them,” he told the audience.

