VOLUNTEER TEACHERS SEEK GOVERNMENT ATTENTION

Volunteer teachers in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt Province have appealed to the government to consider prioritizing them in the recruitment exercise that begun today.

One of the concerned teachers, Bridget Mwenda, says it has not been easy for people such as herself that have been working on voluntary basis in government and community schools, as it has not been easy to survive without a salary.

Ms. Mwenda adds that the introduction of a free education policy by the government has made the situation difficult for the unemployed teachers to survive because the allowances they were receiving from the pupils’ payments have now been stopped.

She, along other applicants, hopes that this time the recruitment will enable them to join the service they have long desired but past systems rejected their quest.- Diamond TV