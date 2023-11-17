VP NALUMANGO STOPS POLICE FROM ARRESTING RACHEAL CHILESHE

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says no one should think about arresting Racheal Chileshe for either calling her mad or recording and circulating her private conversation without the consent of the Vice President.

Sources close to the Vice President have revealed that State Police were today geared to pick Racheal up from her residence for breaking some laws and ZICTA policy acts in her unacceptable conduct but that they (Police) have been forced to stop by the Vice President who said God has always dealt with her (Veep’s) matters.

Sources admitted that the Vice President was and still is in pain following Rachael’s behavior but she believes God will heal her pain, saying two wrongs won’t make anything right.

According to reliable sources, the Vice President said she has been receiving calls since yesterday from different people, asking why she decided to directly talk to Racheal but she responded that it is because of how much she hates tribal sentiments regardless of where they are coming from.

She said announcing or not announcing acting role is nothing but pay attention to those who want to divide the nation on tribal lines. She said the young lady-meaning Racheal is wrongly setting up a tribal agenda by dragging her name into it.

Tribalism must not find its space into our corridors of doing politics.

