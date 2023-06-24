Wagner group heading for Moscow – UK Ministry of Defence

In the last few minutes we have had an intelligence update from the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

It says some Wagner units “are moving north through Vorenezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow”.

Vorenezh lies halfway between the capital Moscow and Rostov-on-Don, the Russian city that the Wagner mercenary group claims it now controls. The UK MoD says Wagner has “almost certainly” occupied key sites in Rostov-on-Don.

The update describes this rebellion as “the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times”.

It describes the feud as escalating into an “outright military confrontation”, and says Wager Group forces “crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia in at least two locations”.

It also says some Russian troops “have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner”.

“Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how the crisis plays out.”