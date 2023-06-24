Wagner took Rostov-on-Don city without firing a single shot – Prigozhin

We’ve been reporting that the rebelling Wagner Group mercenaries have claimed they now control Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia.

In a new audio message posted on Wagner’s Telegram page, Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his troops took the city “without a single shot being fired [by us]”.

He also claims residents of Rostov-on-Don were supporting his troops because of their continuing “justice march”.

Russia’s state-run media has broadcast footage apparently showing Rostov residents arguing with Wagner troops and urging them to obey orders by President Vladimir Putin.

The claims have not been independently verified.

