WARD COUNCILLOR IN TROUBLE FOR DRILLING COMMUNITY BOREHOLE AT HIS FARM

Chipangali’s Madzi-utuwa ward councillor being investigated for allegedly drilling a community borehole at his farm.

The Chipangali Town Council has rejected the findings from a team of a committee instituted to investigate Madzi-utuwa ward councillor Phaloni Mwanza who allegedly drilled a community borehole at his farm.

The issue of the borehole being drilled using the council’s drilling rig machine at the civic leader’s farm was brought to the attention of the council by a concerned Chipangali resident.

This was revealed during a full council meeting held in Chipangali.

The report which was presented by Chipangali Ward Councillor Cosamu Banda was rejected as it lacked answering all terms of reference for the investigations.

The committee was instituted in the second quarter of last year and was given specific terms of reference to work around during the investigations.

Among the teams of reference was to investigate and ascertain whether the borehole was drilled in Madzi-utuwa ward, to verify the owner of the place where the borehole was drilled and to investigate whether the councilor declared interest whilst the agreement was being made on the site to drill the borehole.

The issue which ignited debate among the councillors was later resolved that the committee should re-do the investigations and bring a conclusive report which should answer the terms of reference.

The affected councillor was asked to leave the chamber as the matter involving him was raised.