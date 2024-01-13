Watch how Sadio Mane’s wife was given hero’s welcome by school mates after grand wedding

Sadio Mane’s wife Aisha Tamba was given a hero’s welcome when he returned to school after her wedding ceremony.

Tamba stood on the balcony of a block and waved at the students who gathered and chanted ‘Sadio amenda jabar – Aissaa amena jekeur’, to wit ‘Madame Sadio Mane’.

The African football superstar tied the knot with Aisha Tamba, 18, in a private ceremony reported to be a lavish one on January 9, 2024.

According to Tamba’s father, Mane set eyes on his daughter when she was 16 but had to wait until she turned 18 before marrying her.

‘My wife and Aisha visited their (Mane’s) family one day, and this is where he met her for the first time.

‘He probably saw something special in her and his parents appreciated her as well. They came to see me. We discussed as per the tradition, agreed on everything, and waited for this day to happen.’

He clarified that Sadio Mane did not date the young lady when she was a minor.

‘They were not dating because Aisha was still young.’

The ceremony which was held at Keur Massar, Dakar, Senegal had in attendance close relatives of Mane and his new wife.

According to reports, Aisha Tamba is originally from Casamança, and like her husband, she speaks Madingue.

Mane joined his Senegalese teammates right after the ceremony as they jet off the tournament which kicks off on January 13, 2023.

Senegal who are in Group C will face Guinea, Cameroon, Guinea, and Gambia.

Watch the video below