SEND ECL AS YOUR SPECIAL ENVOY TO CHINA, LUSAMBO IMPLORES HICHILEMA
….only he would secure you a favorable reception with President Xi Jinping
Lusaka, Saturday, May 20, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)
Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to send former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to #China as his special envoy to secure favourable reception with President Xi Jinping.
Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Lusambo said Zambia’s relations with China is currently not jolly despite the Government failing to admit it.
He said it is therefore important for President Hichilema to approach his predecessor because he is better placed to be a special envoy to China, an all weather friend to Zambia .
“Amongst Ourselves there is only one person who is fit to be a special envoy on behalf of the Republic of Zambia. That person is Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The time ECL will go to Jog, HH must come to a consensus that where things are , the country must come first and he ask him to go to China to create space to meet Xi Jinping,” he said.
However, with President Hakainde Hichilema having visited some western Countries more than once and shunned China, Hon Lusambo is concerned that if the President goes to China without a special envoy, he will not be taken seriously.
Hon Lusambo said China should have been the first President Hichilema visited because it is key to Zambia’s quest to restructure it’s debt.
Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo has noted the need for leaders to concentrate on Governance and not politics for the benefit of the majority Zambians.
He said HH can learn a lot from ECL in terms of Governance because the latter was in Governments for a long time before he became president.
Bowman thinking is too low….How do you send the saboteur for such sensitive assignments. We are here where we are because of Edgar He led a corrupt system which is making us miserable. Everything starts and falls on leadership. Fish starts rotting from the head and you want to use a rotten head??? How?, for who?, for what ?
This as we would say in Lamba is ukupunama. This man s arrogance will land him in the proper place he belongs one day.
Mr. Lungu did not have and doesn’t have a special relationship with the Chinese leadership to warrant him being appointed as a special envoy, like our late founding father, KK, had with the Chinese leader, Mao Tse Tung. He was merely used to facilitate corrupt deals because he and his officials were the prime movers of those deals.
In case Mr. Lusambo is deluding himself, the Chinese have very little respect for those who are corrupt. All you need to do is listen to Al Jazeera’s “Gold Mafia” about Zimbabwe and see the contempt the corruptors have for the government officials.
The problem is that PF still think that they have some influence with the Chinese. Whatever little leverage they had ended with their loss of power in 2021 and the Chinese would have no interest in ECL.
Why lungu ? Did he even think of HH when he was booming in his presidency? All what he wanted is to arrest HH . Bushe Zambians takwaba learned who can be sent to China? Even from UPND members he can pick not you cadres .
After messing up things, you are inciting people to protest, that’s being illogical. Whilst in power, you failed to revamp Mulungushi Textiles, TAZARA collapsed, NCZ and many other industries. You even granted immunity to the liquidator of the mines you are talking about which you can’t explain to the people. So do you think people in Kabwe, Kafue and Kapiri are not suffering? Leave HH alone, he knows what he is doing, he wants to find a lasting solution and not just a political one.
Laura Miti writes on HH presidency
Accolades abroad discontent at home? This is my view:
To evaluate the HH presidency, one has to divide it into two distinct parts.
1. How is he doing in fixing the vehicle whose engine was almost knocked by the PF?
2. How is he doing on issues that have nothing to do with getting our broken down vehicle back on the road?
Another 2 questions:
3. If he had been handed a runner or at least a car whose issues were 4 punctured tyres and a need for wheel alignment, how would he be doing?
My sense is that, no matter how much we say we do not want to hear this anymore, it is terribly flawed analysis to not face the fact that the difficulties Zambians are facing, and that are taking up a lot of the President’s time, are largely, if not all, the result of the stunning mess PF left behind.
We might as well be coming out of a war: an empty Treasury, a mountain of debt which was mostly stolen by powerholders, the said debt whose repayment takes up so much money it’s a miracle we still have services, a corrupt civil service, historical corruption that people want addressed, absolute lawlessness etc etc ad infinitum.
So, what has this President done about that mess?
There is an astounding return to normalcy, given what a violent, lawless mad house we had become.
We have made progress on debt restructuring talks – slow though they maybe. Impressive is that the restructuring is not being held back by our total financial indiscipline, like it was before. The Zambian government has done an excellent job in getting a handle on our fiscus. There is nothing more required of us. What is delaying the restructuring is no longer in our hands. Our creditors agree with each other on terms.
Next question is what has President Hichilema’s government done on matters not related to mopping a floor flooded by others:
1. Introduced free education.
2. Increased CDF.
3. Overseeing a CDF that is disbursed to all constituencies at the same time.
4. Delivered transparent recruitment of teachers and nurses.
5. Introduced a Tantameni that went to Private school.
One that does not steal public resources but still puts money in the economy – NAPSA partial withdraw.
6.The return of meal allowances though that is probably part of question 1.
7. Social cash transfer is being paid to with no drama.
8. For the first time in years, expenditure mirrors the budget appropriated by Parliament – impossible to overstate what a change that is.
8. All information on what is happening in our finances is on the MOF website. ALL of it!
9. Been firm with his caders.
10. Regained Zambia’s international respect.
11. Brought back decorum to the presidency.
What are his weaknesses and failures?
1. Some eyebrow raising appointments.
2. Refusal to fire when he must.
3. Failure to make the Electoral Commission non-political.
4. Last year’s disaster of a farming season on the input front.
5. Wobbly corruption cases.
On the balance of things, this a President whose ahievements thus far, far outweigh his weaknesses. The truth, though, is we citizens are free to be unhappy and expect heaven. It’s a democracy.
What I cannot wrap my head around is that we allow the PF to go from radio station to radio station to whine, probably buying airtime with money stolen from us.
We let them, that did the defecating all over our floor, to lead us in complaining that someone else is not cleaning their piles of excreta which are stinking up citizen nostrils, fast enough.
Come on people!
Baboons also dream, Mr corruption as an envoy to China….anly an a$$hole like lusambo will say that
After Zambia first defaulted on her loans in 2020, how many times did Edgar Lungu go to China to see his best friend ????