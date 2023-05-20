SEND ECL AS YOUR SPECIAL ENVOY TO CHINA, LUSAMBO IMPLORES HICHILEMA

….only he would secure you a favorable reception with President Xi Jinping

Lusaka, Saturday, May 20, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to send former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to #China as his special envoy to secure favourable reception with President Xi Jinping.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Lusambo said Zambia’s relations with China is currently not jolly despite the Government failing to admit it.

He said it is therefore important for President Hichilema to approach his predecessor because he is better placed to be a special envoy to China, an all weather friend to Zambia .

“Amongst Ourselves there is only one person who is fit to be a special envoy on behalf of the Republic of Zambia. That person is Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The time ECL will go to Jog, HH must come to a consensus that where things are , the country must come first and he ask him to go to China to create space to meet Xi Jinping,” he said.

However, with President Hakainde Hichilema having visited some western Countries more than once and shunned China, Hon Lusambo is concerned that if the President goes to China without a special envoy, he will not be taken seriously.

Hon Lusambo said China should have been the first President Hichilema visited because it is key to Zambia’s quest to restructure it’s debt.

Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo has noted the need for leaders to concentrate on Governance and not politics for the benefit of the majority Zambians.

He said HH can learn a lot from ECL in terms of Governance because the latter was in Governments for a long time before he became president.