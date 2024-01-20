WE AIN’T FORMING ANOTHER PARTY – PF

SOUTHERN Province Patriotic Front-PF Secretary, Golden Nyambe, says they will not heed to calls for former Republican President, Edgar Lungu, to form a new party amid wrangles with Matero Constituency Lawmaker, Miles Sampa.

Nyambe thinks leaving the PF for Sampa will amount to giving in to what he describes as illegal attempts to abdicate the former ruling party.

He adds that the PF’s Central Committee has not given up the party.

Nyambe adds that in an instance that a decision of such nature may arise, a meeting has to be convened to come up with a collective solution.

Last week, former PF Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri, was quoted by a Newspaper calling for the formation of a new political party amid wrangles with Sampa.

