We Appreciate The Democratic Space Created By President HH – Opposition

WE APPRECIATE THE DEMOCRATIC SPACE CREATED BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA – OPPOSITION
Golden Party president Jackson Silavwe, New Heritage party president Chishala Kateka and defacto National Democratic Congress leader Saboi Imboela yesterday held a tripartite meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest.
In their discussion, the opposition leaders acknowledged the peaceful democratic space that has been created by President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government.
“Yes we can criticize a few things as opposition but definitely Zambia is in safe hands. This is the way it’s supposed to be in democracy. Opposition leaders can meet freely and criticize government without fear of being attacked. On that democratic tenet HH has scored,” Saboi said during the meeting.
Jackson Silavwe and Chishala Kateka who have in most cases been objective in offering checks and balances, advised Saboi to avoid politics of personal attacks and concentrate on issue based politics.
Definitely Zambia is safe hands and we must all embrace democracy.
This is a very wise and commendable action. Well done. The fight to be embarked upon is the fight for the development of our country. To hold each politician accountable for their actions.
I trust we wil begin to see civil politics. The personal attacks and disrespect of the President only invites punishment which is justified. So lets avoid these unprofitable and fruitless types of politics.
For those who think they are more power than an elected President think again, because he has the power to crush you any time and any day. Don’t tempt him to justly incarsarate you for your wrongs which you know you possess and throw away the key.
See how the Western Countries are behaving towards any country which say no to there word. They enforce measures to bring a non complying country to order. On a small scale governments have a way of dealing with the unnecessary and uncalled for people to manage peace and harmony for the benefit of the nation. This is free advise to those who arrogantly and unwisely position themselves to fight a legimately elected government.