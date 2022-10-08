We Appreciate The Democratic Space Created By President HH – Opposition

WE APPRECIATE THE DEMOCRATIC SPACE CREATED BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA – OPPOSITION

Golden Party president Jackson Silavwe, New Heritage party president Chishala Kateka and defacto National Democratic Congress leader Saboi Imboela yesterday held a tripartite meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest.

In their discussion, the opposition leaders acknowledged the peaceful democratic space that has been created by President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government.

“Yes we can criticize a few things as opposition but definitely Zambia is in safe hands. This is the way it’s supposed to be in democracy. Opposition leaders can meet freely and criticize government without fear of being attacked. On that democratic tenet HH has scored,” Saboi said during the meeting.

Jackson Silavwe and Chishala Kateka who have in most cases been objective in offering checks and balances, advised Saboi to avoid politics of personal attacks and concentrate on issue based politics.

Definitely Zambia is safe hands and we must all embrace democracy.