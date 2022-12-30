We are delighted to announce that Enock Mwepu will take up the role of under-9s coach in our academy, in the New Year. 😁🤝

Men’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “We’re really happy that Enock has decided to remain here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players.

“Considering his age, Enock has a wealth of experience. He has played in the Champions League and Premier League as well as captaining his country. This is the next chapter for Enock in his footballing career.”

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “We were very keen to help Enock with the next stage of his career, and we’re delighted he’s taken us up on the offer to join our academy coaching staff after an incredibly difficult time for him and his family following his diagnosis.

“Whenever we recruit a new member of staff, on or off the pitch, we want them to fit with our club values and Enock absolutely encapsulates those perfectly. We’re thrilled Enock will continue to be part of our club, and believe Enock has a huge amount of potential as a coach. We want to give him the opportunity to flourish in this role.”

Enock was forced to call time on his playing career in October, aged just 24, after it was discovered he had a hereditary heart condition and, after a period away from the game to assess his options, he has decided to return to the club.

A Zambian international, Enock had the nickname ‘The Computer’ throughout his career, based on his ability to read the game.

He made 81 league appearances over four years at Salzburg, scoring 11 goals and laying on nine assists, while also playing in every one of their Champions League group stage games during the 2020/21 season.

Enock was also on the scoresheet in the 2021 OFB-Cup Final, grabbing a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Lask. He was a regular for the Zambia national team after making his debut in September 2017.

He signed for Albion in 2021, going on to make 27 appearances and scoring three goals before he was forced into retirement in October 2022 – Brighton & Hove Albion FC