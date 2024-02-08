WE ARE LOOKING FOR MONEY-VEDANTA

Vedanta Base Metals CEO Chris Griffith says the company is talking to a range of financing partners to raise money for a restart of its Konkola Copper Mines unit in Zambia, including the sale of a minority stake in KCM.

“We are in the fundraising process at the moment to raise $1.3 billion,” he said.

That may involve one of a number of potential outcomes, “one of which is a potential equity sale into Vedanta’s 80% that we own in KCM”, he added.

Source: The Economic Times