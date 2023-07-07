WE ARE MORE RESOLUTE WITH OUR ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME – MUSOKOTWANE

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, has arrived on Sal Island in the Cape Verde for the 2023 IMF and World Bank Africa Caucus.

The gathering will look at new modalities and mechanisms for financing economic development in Africa, with special focus on public debt as a financing instrument for growth in Africa, climate finance for Africa, as well as energy and private sector development.

The Minister is accompanied by Ministry of Finance and National Planning Director-Economic Management, Mulele Maketo Mulele and Bank of Zambia Director– Financial Markets, Isaac Muhanga.

The two-day event scheduled for 6th to 8th July, 2023, has attracted delegates and speakers from across Africa, other continents, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group (WBG).

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning indicate that apart from the customary occasions, Musokotwane and his delegation will attend the International Finance Corporation roundtable on developing green and sustainable bond markets in Africa.

They will also participate in the dialogue on Africa’s funding squeeze ad well as public debt as a financing instrument for growth in Africa within the new global financial architecture.