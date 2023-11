WE ARE NOT GAMBLERS

The first duty of the revolutionaries is to tell the truth.

Fooling the people, promoting illusions, always brings the worst consequences, and I believe that the people should be warned against excessive optimism.

Revolutionaries win by telling the truth. Dictatorships lose by deceiving themselves and the people.



I have no doubt whatsoever that this struggle will one day triumph in our homeland – we are not gamblers.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party