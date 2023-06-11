WE ARE THANKFUL FOR THE TWO BOATS DELIVERED TO CHINKOBO HARBOUR BY DMMU- Hon Sunday Chanda

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WE ARE THANKFUL FOR THE TWO BOATS DELIVERED TO CHINKOBO HARBOUR BY DMMU

On behalf of the good people of Kanchibiya Constituency and Mbati Ward, I wish to thank the Office of the Vice President for delivering two (02) banana boats through Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) at Chinkobo Harbour to service Chambeshi River and Lake Chaya waters today, 11th June 2023.

Currently Chinkobo Harbour is serviced by one banana boat against a population of over 14,000 residents in Mbati Ward. The residents of Mbati depend on water transport for trade with surrounding areas like Chilubi and Lunga Districts.

We also have pupils who have to use water transport to access the nearest secondary school in Chilubi District.

This has led to overloading and usage of dugout canoes resulting in increased cases of people drowning.

Two months ago, the people of Mbati Ward through the Area Councillor Mr Charles Mbuyo made an earnest appeal during one of my tours to the area. The appeal for two Banana Boats was also supported by the Boats Committee. The request was made to the DMMU Headquarters and we are grateful that they have responded positively delivering eight (08) out of the allocated ten (10) banana boats.

Chinkobo Harbour is a busy port and connecting Kanchibiya to areas like Chilubi and Lunga District by water. We wish to appeal to Government to consider an engine boat alongside the two banana boats delivered today.

I wish to thank DMMU Headquarters and the Muchinga Provincial Office for quickly responding to our request. We look forward to working closely with DMMU in addressing the challenges facing our people.

On behalf of the people of Kanchibiya, TWATOTELA!

Signed:

Hon Sunday Chanda – MP

Kanchibiya Constituency

11.06.2023