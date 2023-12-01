WE ARE WAITING FOR MILES SAMPA TO UTTER THE FRAUDULENT DOCUMENT IN COURT- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamb

WE ARE WAITING FOR SAMPA TO UTTER THE FRAUDULENT DOCUMENT IN COURT

“The whole Country knows that PF has not held a Conference. We are waiting for Miles Sampa or any authorities to produce and utter such a document before any court so that we can produce fresh fraud charges as any changes including those of expelled or non-members of the PF party, can only be a product of fraud.” PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba speaking on KBN tv about the purported changes that have been to the register of Office Bearers at Registrar of Socities.

Expelled Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa and his cohort, Morgan Ng’ona are expected to appear in the Lusaka Magistrate court for forgery, perjury and attempting to commit an offence for purporting that they are president and secretary general of the former ruling party when in fact not.