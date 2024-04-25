WE ARE WORKING ROUND THE CLOCK TOGETHER WITH SADC MEMBER STATES TO BRING STABILITY TO THE REGION – HH

President Hichilema writes….

We are greatly honoured to grace and address a gathering of distinguished land component commanders from across our African continent, Europe, America and South America.

The theme of the conference “regional solutions to transnational problems,” was appropriate for us looking at the challenges we are faced with at a global level.

The conference has come at an appropriate time for Zambia as we are currently the Chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security of our regional economic community (SADC) and we are working round the clock together with other member states to bring stability in our region.

A gathering such as this one gives us an opportunity to share best practices, technologies and intelligence from the various regional blocks, on how we can work together to bring about global peace.

The particular security challenges faced by each of the participating regional blocks make this summit a very important undertaking so that we can learn from each other on how we can make our continent and the world facilitate trade and commerce in a peaceful environment for all our citizens.

As leaders on our African continent, we are resolved to better the lives of our citizens through accelerated economic growth hence the need for the people charged with the responsibility of providing peace and security to play their part in ensuring a stable continent to facilitate much-needed economic growth.

Security problems are rarely localised, and their effects transcend our physical boundaries. Hence, like we always say, instability anywhere is instability everywhere.

We have since returned to Lusaka, and thank you for your continued prayers.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia