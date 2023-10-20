We Cannot Leave Governance To The Politician Alone – Dr Fred M’membe

WE CANNOT LEAVE GOVERNANCE TO THE POLITICIAN ALONE – DR M’MEMBE

…says the politician alone is incapable of helping our people to develop a society that they want

Lusaka, Friday, October 20, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition Socialist Party (SP) Dr Fred M’membe has warned that the leadership of the country should not be left to politicians alone.

Dr M’membe argued that politicians alone are incapable of developing a society.

He said when he featured on Prime TV’s “One on One” with Frank Mutubila that leaving the affairs of a country to a politician alone is a big mistake.

“We cannot leave this country to the politician alone. The politician alone is incapable of giving our people or helping our people develop a society that they want. When you are choosing leadership from a family, the best usually become greatest leaders. Then we pick traditional leaders, when you are picking a village headman, you pick the best in the village. When you pick a chief…we pick the best,” he said.

“Then what remains is from where we pick the politician. Usually the most the most crooked, and so on. They become the politicians. And these are the ones you want to leave the destine of the society solely in their hands, it’s a big mistake.”

When asked what Socialist was going to give to the Zambians, Dr M’membe clarified that nobody gives anything to the people.

“It’s not what we want to give to the Zambian people. Nobody gives anything to the people. Nobody gives anything to the people. The people give themselves everything. The little they have is what they themselves have given themselves,” he said.

“Even if politicians come and say twamipele ifi, twamiletele ifi, or tukamilitele ifi, tukamipele ifi, it’s not them. It’s the people who give themselves. The Socialist Party is simply a midwife to help give birth to a new society,” he said.

“With or without the Socialist, that new society, that is more fair, that is more just, that is more humane society will come. It is inevitable it will come. The same way with a pregnant woman, whether there is midwife or not the child will be born.”

He explained that the role of the midwife is to smoothen up the delivery process.

The opposition leader said SP wants to help create a fairer, more humane and more just society.

“A society in which all the people participate. But we also know that people participate through their leaders. The national leadership has to play a role, the religious leadership has to play a role, the political leadership has to play a role and other civic leaders have to participate,” he said.