WE CAN’T ALLOW LUBINDA AGITATE PUBLIC – IG

… He asked people to turn up in PF regalia for Tutwa’s memorial

Inspector General of police Graphel Musamba says the police intervened in the late PF member Tutwa Ngulube’s memorial in Kabwe because of PF vice-president Given Lubinda’s “swearing” which was agitating against public order.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Musamba vowed that police could not sit back and watch Lubinda agitate against public order when he… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/we-cant-allow-lubinda-agitate-public-ig-he-asked-people-to-turn-up-in-pf-regalia-for-tutwas-memorial/