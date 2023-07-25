WE DIDN’T PROMISE THAT WE WOULD NOT REMOVE STREET VENDORS – UPND

UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says the ruling party did not promise that they would not remove street vendors.

And Imenda says UPND did not oppose PF when they removed street vendors, but only opposed the manner in which it was done.

Last week, government removed street vendors from the central business district of Lusaka, a move which was received with mixed reactions from people. But in an interview, Sunday, Imenda said UPND had promised to remove street vendors only after finding alternative trading plans for them.

“We did not promise that we will just let you, we will not remove you, regardless, no. We said when we do, we will make sure that we move you to where…

(News Diggers)