WE DON’T KNOW CHILANGWA’S WHERE ABOUTS OR WHY HE ISN’T ATTENDING PARLEY – CHIEF WHIP

By Nakaonga Nakaonga

GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says there is no record of Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa’s current whereabouts at the National Assembly.

And Mulusa says the opposition is only trying to be mischievous by wanting to move a motion to censure some ministers who include, Sylvia Masebo, Charles Milupi and Mtolo Phiri for allegedly lying on the floor of the House.

Chilangwa …

