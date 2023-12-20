We don’t want confusion in ZAF, Hichilema warns new Commander

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has warned newly-appointed Zambia AirForce Commander, Oscar Nyoni to ensure that there is no confusion and ensure team work in the force while prioritising service delivery.

The President said this today during the swearing ceremony at State House.

Lt General Nyoni was appointed as ZAF Commander today with Brigadier General Arthur Kalaluka as his deputy hours after the dismissal of Lt General Collin Barry.

And speaking during the swearing in ceremony, President Hichilema urged the newly-appointed ZAF Commander and Major General to put service delivery to the people of Zambia first as they operate in their positions.

“Congratulations to both of you, you are all professionals, you have been in the Zambia Air Force, for a long enough time, General Nyoni, you understand the rules, you have been brought up in the house.

“But Leadership is a pyramid, management is a pyramid, there should be no confusion at all, what citizens expect is teamwork. But more importantly is service to the people of Zambia, they are our bosses. Thirdly, this is constitutional,” said President Hichilema.

According to a statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, President Hichilema also thanked Lt General Barry for his service to the nation and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Hamasaka stated that Major General Nyoni’s promotion to a substantive rank of Lieutenant General in the Zambia Air force comes in exercise of the provisions of Section 165 (I) of the Defence Act, Chapter 106 of the Laws of Zambia and Article 91 (I) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba