WE HAD A WORLD CUP PROJECT WITH KALUSHA UNFORTUNATELY THE PROJECT WENT WITH HIM AFTER HE LEFT FAZ-KALABA

Zambia National Soccer Team and TP Mazembe Midfielder Rainford kalaba has said, the Kalusha Bwalya led executive FAZ and the team after 2012 success had a world cup qualification project which went with Kalusha Bwalya after leaving FAZ

Kalaba who during the interviews responded to many questions several of them were the accusations against him also said the world cup qualification remained his career dream after achieving almost everything in his career.

The TP Mazembe captain who started his football career with Mufulira Wanderers talked about his successful football career and the future which he revealed about his planned coaching career after hanging boots.

Kalaba also commented on the 2016 CAF awards which has been the debate in the football fraternity after his country man and world soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya voted Onyango in place of him. The fans demanded patriotism than professionalism for the sake of putting the country first

Meanwhile kalaba said, the voting was fair looking at the two competition (CAF champios league and CAF confederation cup) rankings

Kalaba who last featured for Chipolopolo four years ago under Sven also talked about the ‘insults’ the current FAZ showered on him in the last few years where national team call is concern. This is when he talked about what he learnt from by then Sven Vandenbroek when Zambia lost 1 nil to Mozambique during the 2019 AfCON qualifier match in Maputo. Kalaba also called on FAZ to come out on the open to iron out issues they had with him.

“I need to clarify on that. I remembered when we lost in Mozambique, Coach Sven called me to his room after the match and asked me what was wrong between me and the FA, which I had no idea about the question because what he saw in me was different from they talked about me. The coach told me things which was said about me by the current FAZ (Kamanga Led FAZ) which made me realized was the reason I was not called and am not called even now” he said.