WE HAD EXPECTED BETTER, MORE HUMANE APPROACHES UNDER THE UPND!

We have seen the UPND government go to great lengths, to manipulate our important institutions and processes, tell lies and commit all sorts of human rights violations.

This approach that they have taken to fight or investigate crime is affecting many things and leading to irrationality. But whatever they do today, they should remember that nobody controls the future. Nothing lasts forever.

And Zambians expected better from them than this drama that we are see unfolding every day. We can do better!

Fred M’membe