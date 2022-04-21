We Have Proof That Our Client Met President Hichilema, Insists Milingo’s Lawyer Saki.

Milingo, in his sworn affidavit before the courts, claimed that he met President Hichilema, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, the Attorney General, Solicitor General, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and was promised immunity from prosecution in return for giving up his role as provisional liquidator.

But Justice Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, during a press briefing yesterday said the government wished to end speculation which suggests that the presidency has interffered in the DPP’s functions in any way, including by issuing instructions to grant immunity to any persons facing criminal proceedings in Zambia.

“No such instructions have ever been issued as doing so would be abhorrent to the principle of the new dawn government to protect institutions of governance and the rule of law. We thus wish to make it clear for the avoidance of any doubt that any action taken by the DPP in the exercise of her office has been done unilaterally by her, in her sole discretion and in the purported exercise of her constitutional mandate,” Haimbe said.

“In the same view, we wish to make it absolutely clear that it is not the policy of the new dawn government for the President to meet and negotiate with any person that is in conflict with the law for purposes of subverting the course of justice. Kindly take note accordingly,” the Minister continued.

Sakwiba Sikota, Milingo Lungu’s lawyer, has talked up the proof to back up his client’s claims that he met President Hakainde Hichilema and the other government officials. And a senior legal practitioner in the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has wondered why Lungu has not been arrested as swearing in a false oath before the courts is an offence for which one must be prosecuted.

