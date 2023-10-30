WE HAVE RECEIVED LIST OF NEW OFFICE BEARERS FOR PF…ADMINISTRATIVE PROCESS UNDERWAY TO CHANGE – REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES OFFICE
The Registrar of Societies has received the new list of office bearers from the opposition Patriotic Front who were elected at the recently held National Conference.
Ministry of Home Affairs Public Relations Officer COLLINS HIKALINDA says the PF submitted their new office bearers who are led on the list by Matero Member of Parliament MILES SAMPA as Party President.
Mr. HIKALINDA says following the submission, the Registrar of Societies will now do their administration processes. He said this in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.
Last week, the PF held a National Conference at the Mulungushi International Conference Center where Mr. SAMPA was elected party President.
Illegalities everywhere.
Now he is using his relatives to commit crimes at the registrar office.
Mr. Hikalinda will spend time in jail. Do not follow blindly, taking illegal instructions from your relative Just because he is your boss.
Wina azalila.