By CIC

WE HAVE SPIES IN UPND THAT WENT AS DEFECTORS BUT THEY ARE SENDING DATA TO US-REVEALS PF.

PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says some people who left the opposition party to join UPND are secretly returning to the party because of what they found there.

In an interview, Sunday, Chama said others had remained as spies and were giving information to the PF on the confusion allegedly happening in the ruling party. “The problem we have sometimes in politics is discerning and people trust people who are not supposed to be trusted, that’s the tragedy of our politics. Because of your narrow interest of either adding numbers, people receive even people who have very bad characters. The time when people will start being rejected that ‘you will come and spoil our party’, and you know other political parties are not that smart as they claim to be am talking about the ruling UPND you will see sanity.

Mr Chama says PF members are well ok even in opposition compared to UPND who are ruling and that there great deal of trust the members from PF are receiving better than the owners of the party. He says PF is up to date thanks to its links rooted within UPND due to hunger and need for money others are even asking for advise how to make quick cash in New Dawn without government knowing.