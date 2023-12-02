WE MOURN WITH THE FAMILIES OF THE CHINGOLA MINE DISASTER- Fred M’membe

WE MOURN WITH THE FAMILIES OF THE CHINGOLA MINE DISASTER

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the over 30, as at yesterday’s official government announcement, who are feared to have lost their lives at the KCM slug heap in Chingola.

We have not had a mine disaster of this magnitude since the Mufulira mine disaster of 1970, in which 89 miners lost their lives.

All these have lost their lives in a very dangerous mining operation. They undertook these very risky and dangerous mining operations out of desperation and not out of greed.

Things are really bad in the country today. Things are very, very desperate. It’s increasingly becoming very difficult for most of our fellow citizens, especially the young people to earn a living. It is this desperation that generates disasters and crises like this one.

There’s urgent need for compassion from our leaders. In other societies and in our nation at other times, this disaster would have attracted the highest attention of our leaders. We have seen leaders in this country before cut short their trips overseas to come back home and mourn with the families of the victims.

In 1970, Dr Kenneth Kaunda shifted to Mufulira to oversee the rescue operations and to lead the nation in mourning.

We expect our current leaders, wherever they may be, to suspend their trips and other business and attend to this national disaster. This is what civilised and compassionate leaders all over the world do.

There’s a lot that can or should be said about this disaster. But this is time for mourning and prayer. Time for serious reflections and discourse about this disaster will come.

We keep you all who have lost dear ones in this disaster in our prayers.

May the souls of your dear ones rest in eternal peace!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party