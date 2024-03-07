WE NEED TO UPGRADE MUNYAULE MARKET – NKOMBO

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo says the correct number of affected traders at Munyaule market in Lusaka’s central business district (CBD) is 920 and not 4,000 as reported elsewhere.

The traders have been given alternative operating space for the next 18 months pending construction of a new modern market to accommodate them.

Lusaka City Council (LCC) resolved to lease out Munyaule market during a full council meeting held on June 28, 2019, as recorded under minute number C/23/06/19.

Following the decision, a 15-year lease agreement was entered into between the local authority and Kaddoura Construction Limited, a privately owned firm, to build a modern Munyaule market.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Mr Nkombo said the council has secured alternative trading space for affected people behind BH and New Soweto markets.

The minister said other traders have been accommodated along Lumumba Road, just before the main Lumumba market, while 120 were taken to City market.

He said Kaddoura has given the traders offer letters for operating space in Munyaule market once completed, while others are free to get theirs (offer letters) from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, to avert confusion.

Mr Nkombo said construction of the new Munyaule market has delayed as there was resistance from traders to vacate the premises despite several reminders by authorities.

He said the traders were notified of the pending demolition through notices, adding that the council had organised alternative operating space, but they remained defiant.

Mr Nkombo said the latest notice to traders was issued on January 17, 2024, informing them on the need to relocate to designated trading places by February 29, 2024.

“Unfortunately, despite the council’s clear instructions, the traders did not vacate the area, which violated the Urban and Regional Planning Act No. 3 of 2015,” he said.-Zambia Daily Mail