We now wait for promised economic benefits following debt restructuring – Fred M’membe

He writes:

Now that they have indicated that debt restructuring is a done deal and that we will see an economic boom, we await the promised economic benefits. The cost of living is very high for our people. Nchiyumu! Vakosa, nafikosa pa ground.

Instead of creating an artificial economy that gives a false appreciating of the Kwacha, the UPND should centre their attention on addressing the real economic fundamentals and issues. They should:-

1. Reduce the cost of living.

2. Reduce mealie meal prices

3. Reduce fuel prices

4. Remove tax holidays

5. Create private sector jobs

6. Allow for real democracy and freedom of speech etc

In short, Zambians want tangible results from the promises that they made.

Fred M’membe