We Shall Cause An Upset Victory In 2026- Harry Kalaba

WE SHALL CAUSE AN UPSET VICTORY IN 2026, SAYS KALABA

By Isaac Zulu

Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba has dispelled assertions that there is no formidable opposition political party that would unseat the UPND government in 2026.

And Kalaba said that the Citizens First is the only political party with progressive policies that would transform the country.

In an interview, Kalaba, who is former Bahati member of parliament, said that people that are saying that there is no formidable opposition political party to challenge the UPND will be shocked when 2026 comes.

“Those that are saying that there is no strong or formidable opposition political party should just continue eating and getting fat. Balolele (Let them wait). They will be shocked, they will be shocked when 2026 comes,” Kalaba said. “I am doing stock checking, and I can tell you that our structures on the ground are strong. Batila kandolo yabakunshi (They say sweet potatoes are found in the ground). The branches, wards and constituency executive committees are strong and intact. You think we are jocking… we mean business. We will remain steadfast and we shall cause an upset.”

And Kalaba, who is also former Foreign Affairs Minister, said that the Citizens First is the only political party with progressive policies that would transform the country.

“Those that are doubting that Citizens First is the people’s choice will be shocked. Citizens First is attractive and we are the only political party that is proposing progressive policies that will transform the country. Of course this is because of experience of the leader,” Kalaba said.

Kalaba also said that when Citizens First forms government, it will put in place legislation that would facilitate the placement of ward councillors on government payroll.

He noted that civic leaders do a lot of work in their respective wards, hence the need to ensure that they are well remunerated.- dailyrevelationzambia.com