WE SHOULDN’T UNDERRATE ANGOLA – RACHEAL KUNDANANJI.

Madrid CCF forward Racheal Kundananji has warned the Copper Queens not to underrate Angola going into the return leg rescheduled for Levy Mwanawansa Stadium in Ndola.

Speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Angola in the Nations (WAFCON) decider.

“It won’t be an easy task, despite winning 6-0 but I believe they are coming with full force to try and do their level best to win and qualifier. We shouldn’t underrate them,” said Kundananji.

Kick-off will be at 18:00 hours and will be the first time the Copper Queens will be playing in front of their fans in the ultra-modern stadium.

“It will be fantastic and I just want the stadium to be full so we can hear the noise enjoy the game and give the fans what they will come for.”

Copper Queens carry a healthy 6-0 advantage from the first leg but the Copper Queens are leaving nothing to chance as they go into the second leg at Levy Mwanawansa stadium in Ndola against Angola.-Zed Sport

Photo Credit: FAZ