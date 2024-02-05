We strongly urge the Ministry of Education to promptly clarify the status of school openings on February 12th- Dr Rozious Siatwambo

Dr Rozious Siatwambo writes.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION: URGENT COMMUNICATION REQUEST

We strongly urge the Ministry of Education to promptly clarify the status of school openings on February 12th. Timely communication is crucial for various stakeholders, including parents and guardians who need adequate preparation time for their children, especially those in boarding schools requiring travel arrangements.

Additionally, teachers who have relocated from their duty stations need sufficient notice to plan accordingly.

For those of us in the private sector, receiving this information early is essential for adjusting our plans appropriately. Delaying the communication until the end of the week hinders effective planning and creates unnecessary challenges. We appeal to the Ministry to prioritize timely updates to facilitate smooth preparations for all involved parties.