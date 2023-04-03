WE TAUGHT KAMALA HARRIS A LESSON ON LGBTQ THAT ZAMBIA IS SACRED, TATWANGALA – MUNDUBILE

LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile has thanked Zambians for what he describes as them ‘standing firm in stopping United States of America’s Vice-President Kamala Harris from commenting on LGBTQ on the sacred Zambian soil’.

Mundubile believes Harris had no courage to talk about the issue lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer – LGBTQ people because of pressure from the opposition, the church and ordinary Zambians.

He says Zambians made their position known that they would not welcome LGBTQ during the period the country was expecting Harris and the Summit on Democracy.

Mundubile thanks Zambians and the opposition political parties for having remained steadfast in ensuring that they guided the US Vice-President on Zambia’s values and culture.

He says it is clear from her address that Harris got the message that the culture and laws that govern the issue of LGBTQ in the country are totally different from those in the USA.

Mundubile says is grateful that the visitors from America respected that fact, by not making statements that they made in other countries in the region.