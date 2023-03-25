We Want To Urge The UPND Govt To Stop Gagging Archbishop Mpundu- Brian Mundubile

Brian Mundubile

WE WANT TO URGE THE UPND GOVERNMENT TO STOP GAGGING ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU ======

Lusaka, Saturday (March 25, 2023)

Good morning Fellow citizens, the UPND Administration should allow Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu to continue speaking out freely on national issues.

UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has been quoted in the media saying that Bishop Mpundu should be engaging UPND on national issues privately than warning of food riots if the cost of living is not addressed.

The UPND should spare the Bishop by focusing on addressing the Dollar which is at K21, fuel at K29, ZESCO Connection Fees from K750 to K14,000, no medicine in hospitals, giving fertilizer in medas, excessive bus fares and high cost of mealie meal.

Fellow citizens, democracy is measured by how much dissenting voices are being accommodated within the political space.

In our democracy, voices from the church, Civil Society Organizations and many other stakeholders should be allowed to offer their views on how the country ought to be managed.

Senior Statesmen like Bishop Mpundu had been speaking from time immemorial against injustice, societal morals and governance issues in general.

When UPND was in opposition they embraced Bishop Mpundu because he spoke for the masses on societal ills.

It is now strange that the UPND would want to gag Bishop Mpundu by stopping him from speaking when he was loved by UPND while in opposition.

That is undemocratic. Let UPND appreciate the role that Bishop Mpundu has played in our democracy and give him space to continue speaking for the masses.

Happy Sabbath

// Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament

Patriotic Front Mporokoso MP.