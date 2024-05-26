WE WILL FIND EMMANUEL JAY BANDA – ECL

By Darius Choonya

Former Republican Edgar Lungu has told the family members of missing Petauke Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda that he will use whatever means to find him.

Speaking when he met Mr. Banda’s sister Malengo Maanda, Mr. Lungu says, he alongside associates will ensure the missing lawmaker is found.

Shortly after the former President left Twin Palm Police Station after he was denied entry, some police officers fired teargas to disperse some Patriotic Front cadres, an incident that temporarily caused panic.

Mr. Banda allegedly disappeared in the early hours of Saturday 25th May, 2024 and has not been heard from since then.

Meanwhile, Police have since opened an inquiry, that the family is hopeful will lead to a positive outcome.