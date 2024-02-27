We will make Zambian Players Lives Difficult – Ghana Coach

Ghana Women’s National Team coach Nora Hauptle is confident her team can overturn the first leg result and qualify to the last round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers at the expense of Zambia.

The Black Queens trail the Copper Queens 0-1 from the first leg and need a good result to secure a fourth-round date with either Morocco or Tunisia, but Hauptle was positive when she spoke at a press conference Tuesday morning.

“We are relaxed. We had a good preparation here. Our performance, the stats and everything was on our side in the home game. We should have gotten a better result out of this. We will ensure that we put ourselves out tomorrow and make the life of the Zambia players difficult,” Hauptle said.

“I watched 21 games for Zambia from last year. I know the team inside out. Of course we screened all the top players. They are good at the moment. They have some high class players. With Olympics and the World Cup they played, I think they must win tomorrow. We want to win tomorrow.”

The Swiss coach believes Ghana has what it takes to deny Zambia their second appearance at the Olympics.

“It’s a bit different but you have a high-class team. Of course a few weaknesses we want to explore but if you work the right way this team you can be competitive in the 10 teams in the world,” Hauptle said.

