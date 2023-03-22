I’M WAITING FOR MUSOKOTWANE TO SUE ME, SAYS MUNIR … over the $250,000 bribe charge
Lumezi independent member of parliament Munir Zulu says he is waiting for Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotw ane to take him to court for asserting that he and his Infrastructure colleague Charles Milupi received $250,000 bribes each from a named firm.
Responding to the Anti-Corruption Commission’s remarks that they are not investigating the two ministers but that they were open to receiving information from Zulu over his charges, Zulu struck a confident tone over his assertions saying he is not being malicious.
He said he will respond to the ACC at the right time as he has heard from Dr Musokotwane who is threatening to take action against him and that he has heard “rumours” from Milupi also.
“I want to see. First let them take me to court. If they don’t then I will give the ACC the information they need,” he said.
But asked why he couldn't report the information he has with ACC, Zulu said Dr Musokotwane's statement came…
This makes it interesting. Does he still stand by the other part of his press briefing and that is that the ACC were secretly questioning the two ministers which has also been denied? It’s high time that Situmbeko Musokotwane sued took legal action then. We cannot go on like this.
I agree. This must be pursued the whole way.
By the way, what happened to the allegations of corruption involving the Minister of Health. She sued and I hope the matter is still active.
We should not forget about this even as we follow developments on Mr. Munir’s allegations.
For some reason, as a nation we love to give attention to ill disciplined chaps like this one and Tayali. He gave 24 hours to ACC. They called his bluff. Now he changes and says he is waiting to be sued!! Rubbish!!
Rubbish indeed. If the evidence was conclusive, Ichipani would have been all over ACC & social media to embarrass the govt.
Wat a waste…
This boy is a sellout who need to cut off completely. Remember the words he attard in parliament of shaving…, Today he’s on innocent leaders who are trying to stabilize the country. What kind of an animal is he? Please can ACC surmon him to give the so called evidence if he has. If he fails, he must be cadged for good three years.
This lame excuse of saying we don’t want to be distracted from the New Dawn agenda is now becoming boring. People found wanting should not hide in the so called New Dawn development Agenda. Hon Silvia Masebo made a lot of noise on Litigation..We don’t know in which court the case is.
The two Honorable Ministers have threatened to sue. Let them sue, and we will follow the court cases.. If the cases become cold, we will conclude, and raise the volume for ACC to
Follow up. The debt restructuring Talks can’t be headed by a compromised Minister of Finance.. It is in the interest of Zambia , the Upnd and every one that the case is quickly cleared. So Hon Dr Musokotwane, please sue to clear your name.
We want to see this evidence. One side is going to go down.