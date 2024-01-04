We won’t tone down- Archbishop Mpundu

We won’t tone down- Telesphore

By Mazombwe Banda

OUR Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) Chairperson Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says the government must stop being too sensitive but instead act on the issues which people bring forth as sources of concern.

And Archbishop Mpundu says he is sad because church leaders are not speaking out enough on the injustices which are currently obtaining in the country.

In a 10 paged statement which was issued on December 26, 2023 and titled “The State of Democracy and Governance in Zambia”, Archbishop Mpundu raised a number of issues regarding democracy and governance in Zambia…