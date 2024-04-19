Welcome to Kuomboka ceremony, Cousin HH

. . . Bitter tribalists pretending to respect Litunga

By NYAMBE SIMBANDUNGULU

In Kalabo

Barotseland

I would like to add to the, otherwise, needless debate regarding the attendance by President Hichilema of our age-old beloved Kuomboka traditional ceremony which will take place in Lealui and Limulunga on April 20, 2024.



Here in Barotseland, we eagerly await the visit of our cousin to our ceremony, which will be an honour as it has always been when all serving Zambian presidents have graced the event.



As we, the people of Barotseland await our cousin’s visit, we will also be honoured to receive His Royal Highness Mwine Lubemba Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II who will be our guest honour at the invitation of His Royal Highness the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II

This will be the first time in our history that a Chitimukulu will be gracing our cherished Kuomboka ceremony as guest of honour.

This is a reciprocal visit to the one the Litunga made in August 2023 when he went as guest of honour to Ng’wena in Mungwi District during the 2023 Ukusefya pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony of the Bemba people.



As the people of Barotseland, we are humbled that Mwine Lubemba will be reciprocating the visit.

This is just how it should be in a country that desires to continue living in harmony as one people and, as in our country’s case, as One Zambia, One Nation.



About President Hichilema, we are humbled to hear that he has humbled himself to come and attend our ceremony where he is not guest of honour.

This, indeed, is the embodiment of humility!

It takes tonnes of humility to do what President Hichilema has done.

But, as usual, sworn tribalists, who have never liked us as a people, are doing their best to misinterpret the head of state’s decision to show utmost respect and honour to our king by coming to attend the Kuomboka ceremony in his capacity as a Zambian.

We love our president and no amount of propaganda by bitter souls, some of whom are not even Zambian, will separate us from our cousin whom we overwhelmingly voted for in August 2021 to remove a cabal of thieves.



Those doubting the inseparable bond we have with Cousin Hichilema should wait for tomorrow when he arrives in Barotseland.

During the reign of these desperate souls, they never ever liked us and sent many of our people in the civil service into premature retirement in what they called “national interest”.



These are the same tribal characters who have bandied us, the people of Barotseland, our cousins in Southern Province and our North-Western neighbours, as “Zambezi region”.



When it suits them and their leader kaminamisa who is plotting a political comeback, they change course.

This time, they want to pretend that they love us and respect our king, the Litunga.

We know you.



You won’t succeed in blindfolding us.

Welcome to the 2024 Kuomboka ceremony Mwine Lubemba and our cousin, President Hichilema