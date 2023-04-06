WELL BEHAVED MPIKA VILLAGE GIRL STRANDED IN LUSAKA

Young girl aged 16yrs old stranded in lusaka with No relatives …

Her names are: loveness Bwalya aged 16 years of Mpika, kwamalambwa near kwakopa

According to her story, she used to stay with her mother’s younger sister in Mpika, her biological mother is late.

There was a business woman who came to mpika to buy maize, she stayed there for a week and that is how she met her aunt! She Requested from her aunt if she can get someone to work for her as a maid, then her aunt told her they is someone who can be capable of working.

So when her aunt reached home 🏠, she was told she will be going to Lusaka for work, she tried to refuse but she was forced! So on Friday she was taken to the bus station and left for Lusaka at exactly 05:30 and she arrived in lusaka at 16:00, she was welcomed by the same woman who wanted a helper then she was taken direct into the restaurant to eat cause she complained she was hungry at Mandevu market restaurant.

Before she could even finish eating, the woman, stood and went outside and that is how she left her in the restaurant…

The girl thought she is coming back but surprisingly No never returned, the girl waited until 21:00 that is how the owner of the restaurant decided to take her at the nearest police station and left her there.

She stayed there for 2 days then she decided to visit the nearest church for help and that is were we mate! She explained what happened so I decided to take her home while we are looking for help….

She needs help now, anyone who can help her with transport money 💸 so that she can go back to mpika and reunite with her aunt?

The bad part is that she doesn’t have any number for Any of her relatives!!!

Please share the post maybe any of her relatives might see this

For more information please 🙏🙏 call : 0975398851