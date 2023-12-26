Well done Hon Stanely Kakubo for resigning as Foreign Affairs Minister – Hon. Miles Sampa

Well done Hon Stanely Kakubo for resigning this afternoon as the Foreign Affairs Minister of Zambia. It’s the honourable thing to do than wait to be fired. In this way you can always return upon clearing your name.

It’s commendable also that President HH moved in swiftly on this cash Dollar-gate Zambians were greeted with this morning. The first line that the President ‘has accepted the resignation ‘ tells volumes in the World of politics. The now former Minister may have been given the first and second choice . “Resign or I fire you “.

Whichever way it’s what we asked for in the earlier FB post today. Many Zambians asked for same on many social media and radio platforms. It’s been given or achieved.

Next ‘ask’ or step is for the Nation to be told the truth if not allow investigative wings to do their job.

Miles B. Sampa, MP

Patriotic Front (PF) President

26.12.2023