We’ll protest in g-strings at Community House if HH continues abrogating constitution – Saboi

By Barnabas Zulu

NATIONAL Democratic Congress leader Saboi Imboela says she will protest while wearing only a g-string at Community House if President Hakainde Hichilema continues to violate the Constitution.

In an interview, Sunday, Imboela said President Hichilema was not upholding the constitution despite swearing to do so during his inauguration…

News Diggers