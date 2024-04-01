Were Mr Mwanawasa and Mr Sata bitter and envious men for pointing out HH’s dishonest and lying character?- Fred M’membe

‘BITTERNESS, ENVY’

Mr Hakainde Hichilema was in opposition for 15 years under four presidents of the Republic of Zambia – Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda, Michael Sata, and Edgar Lungu. In those 15 years, there’s no record of Mr Hichilema ever praising any of these presidents for anything they said or did. Mr Mwanawasa is on record complaining about Mr Hichilema’s dishonest. And so is Mr Sata.

Was Mr Hichilema a bitter and envious man for not praising but criticising almost everything these four presidents said or did? Or were Mr Mwanawasa and Mr Sata bitter and envious men for pointing out his dishonest and lying character?

Today, whoever criticises Mr Hichilema is labelled a bitter and envious person! To them, there can be no legitimate or acceptable criticism of Saint Hichilema only of others – lesser human beings – by him and them! That’s how hypocritical, dishonest and shallow, or empty these tribalists are. Anyway, how else can they defend all these lies lying Saint Hichilema has told and continues to tell if not by column, slander, lies, and hatred? It seems in “bitterness” and “envious” these shameless tribalists and liars have discovered new words they can band around without thought or understanding.

Oh, what a web of deceit they have weaved for themselves by their lies and are getting more and more entangled in!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party