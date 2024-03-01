We’re reversing PF’s illegal land allocations – Nkombo

GARY NKOMBO, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development said the sale of land by party cadres was common under the PF and in some cases, it involved leaders.

“At a time when we took over office, we found road reserves and common land sold. The PF found it fit to give out land and never took into consideration the future generation. These are the problems we are trying to resolve and solve.”

“It is just a matter of time, we will reverse what went wrong