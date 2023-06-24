We’re seeing civil war in Russia, says Ukraine defence adviser

“We are little-by-little running out of popcorn,” jokes Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister.

Sak has, like the rest of the world, been watching events unfold in Russia at an “unprecedented speed”.

Speaking to BBC World Service Newshour, Saks says just before Russia began its 2022 attack on Ukraine the world thought Russia had “the second most powerful army in the world”.

“Yesterday everybody knew that Russia was the second most powerful army in Ukraine and today we’re seeing how… the Russian army is becoming the second most powerful army in Russia.”

Sak believes events in Russia could be the start of something extremely significant. He says the Kremlin has been lying “for such a long time… about the losses of the Russian army” and that sooner or later the situation would “implode and lead to a civil war”.

“What we’re seeing now in Russia is a civil war,” adds Sak.-BBC