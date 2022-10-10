We’re With You, Sport Minister Elvis Nkandu Assures Enock Mwepu

We’re with you, Nkandu assures Chipolopolo captain Mwepu

By Darious Kapembwa

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says the government will walk with Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu who on Monday announced that he was hanging up his boots after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

The announcement has shocked the football world, with several stakeholders that include FAZ President Hakainde Hichilema, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and the ministry’s permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe, all expressing shock and solidarity with the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.

Nkandu said Mwepu’s premature retirement from football is a huge loss not only to him and the family but to the entire nation.

“I received the news of our captain Enock Mwepu with shock, this is a huge loss. But I would like to encourage Mwepu to remain faithful and as government we will be with him throughout this process and we will keep praying for him and wish all the very best because Mwepu has been a very committed player to the nation. And all we can do is to be with him and his family,” said Nkandu.

Soccer fans around the country are united in their solidarity with the former Kafue Celtic FC star midfielder