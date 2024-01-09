We’re Working With Government To Improve Telecommunications And Computer Access In Kanchibiya- Hon Sunday Chanda

WE’RE WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT TO IMPROVE TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND COMPUTER ACCESS IN KANCHIBIYA

Kanchibiya Constituency, Kanchibiya District.

I wish to confirm that Kanchibiya Constituency is working closely with Government through the Ministry of Science and Technology to improve telecommunications for our people.

In the year 2024, we are engaging Government to erect communication Manshya and Mumbubu Wards. Actual citing of the towers will depend on among other factors ideal heights for the much desired coverage. We also expect upgrading of Kabinga and Samata towers to 2g, 3g and 4g in 2024.

We wish to request the Ministry of Technology and Science to consider additional towers in areas with less or no connectivity such as Tazara Corridor, Manshya East, Mbati, and many others to enable the surrounding community, majority of whom are farmers to have access to the markets and benefit from financial inclusion which comes with connectivity.

Further we are working with Government to ensure more schools in Kanchibiya have access to electricity as well as equipped with computers. This is part of our commitment to work with Government and other stakeholders in improving the levels of computer literacy among our students in both primary and secondary schools in Kanchibiya.

Kanchibiya Constituency is also looking forward to receiving its Starlink kit procured by Government and to be located at the Constituency Office to be constructed this year. This will provide free reliable and high-speed internet in Kanchibiya as part of Government’s intervention to accelerate the country’s technological advancement while bridging the digital divide. We are therefore optimistic about Kanchibiya reaping the much expected benefits from the digital revolution.

For us in Kanchibiya – It is time to work!

SIGNED:

Hon Sunday Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya Constituency

9th January 2024